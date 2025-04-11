WBA BANTAMWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPION CHERNEKA “SUGAR NEEKZ” JOHNSON RE-SIGNS WITH DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT – DiBella Entertainment

Two-division world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson (17-2, 7 KOs) has signed a new multi-fight promotional agreement with Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment, extending the partnership. The signing comes on the heels of Johnson’s spectacular knockout victory in a rematch against Nina Hughes on March 22, in Sydney, Australia—a statement-making performance in the first defense of her WBA Women’s Bantamweight World Championship on the undercard of the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie event.

The 30-year-old Melbourne-based fighter, originally from Tauranga, New Zealand, has become a rising force in women’s boxing. A decorated amateur, Johnson represented Australia in international competition, capturing three National titles, three Golden Gloves championships, and international gold before turning professional.

As a pro, Johnson climbed the ranks the hard way, capturing her first world title in April 2022, when she defeated Melissa Esquivel for the IBF Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship. Although she lost the belt in a brutal, closely-contested war against Ellie Scotney, Johnson bounced back by moving down in weight and conquering a second division, defeating Nina Hughes in May 2024 for the WBA Women’s Bantamweight Crown.

Now, with DiBella Entertainment continuing to guide her career, Johnson is poised to cement her legacy as one of the best and brightest stars in the sport.

“I am very happy to secure a convincing win to retain my title,” said Johnson. “Along with my team, I look forward to being a part of the biggest fights available, whether in Australia or the USA.”

“There are few champions in boxing who continue to improve their craft and build their star power simultaneously,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Cherneka Johnson is one of the emerging faces of women’s boxing worldwide and DiBella Entertainment is proud to continue to serve as her promoter.”

With the ink now dry on her multi-fight deal, Johnson’s focus shifts to her next challenge—taking on the biggest fights available and becoming the undisputed women’s bantamweight champion.

You can continue to follow Johnson’s journey on Instagram: @sugar_neekz and on X: @TheSugarNeekz

Photo Credit: MatchroomBoxing