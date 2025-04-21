Choi Blasts Out Yoshino with 11th-Round KO in High-Stakes Thriller – World Boxing Association

In a high-octane lightweight clash at the Cultur Center in Namyangju, rising Uzbek star Siro Choi (9-0, 7 KOs) delivered a statement-making knockout in the 11th round over seasoned Japanese contender Shuichiro Yoshino (17-2, 13 KOs), capturing the WBA Asia lightweight title in emphatic fashion.

From the opening bell, Choi brought the heat — blending speed, precision, and relentless aggression to chip away at the veteran. Yoshino, known for his ring IQ and grit, answered back with sharp counters and solid combinations, but Choi’s footwork and surgical accuracy consistently gave him the upper hand.

The tide decisively turned in the 10th, when Choi unleashed a vicious combination that sent Yoshino to the canvas for the first time in the fight. Though the Japanese warrior beat the count, the damage had been done, and the writing was on the wall.

In the 11th, Choi closed the show with authority — detonating a crushing right hand that left Yoshino defenseless. The referee had seen enough, waving it off to crown Choi the new WBA Asia lightweight champion.

With this highlight-reel knockout, the unbeaten Choi solidifies his status as one of the most exciting emerging forces in the Asian boxing scene. As for Yoshino, who was coming off a win over Jules Victoriano, it’s back to the drawing board as he looks to regroup after this tough setback.