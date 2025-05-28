Jermall Charlo Returns to the Ring Against LaManna for WBA Regional Strap – World Boxing Association

After nearly two years away from the ring, Jermall Charlo is back — and he’s coming in with something to prove. The former two-division world champion will face Thomas LaManna this Saturday, May 31, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, with the WBA Continental Americas super middleweight title on the line.

Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) hasn’t fought since November 2023, when he outpointed José Benavidez Jr. in a dominant unanimous decision. Now, he’s jumping up in weight and eyeing a third world title — but after a long layoff, questions remain about his timing, sharpness, and whether he can still impose his will at a higher weight class.

LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs), meanwhile, has stayed busy and comes into this fight with confidence. The New Jersey native scored a knockout win over Noé Alejandro López in February and knows this is his shot to crash the elite ranks. He may not be the oddsmakers’ favorite, but LaManna’s experience and recent activity could play a key role in shaking up the narrative.

The WBA Continental Americas belt is up for grabs, but more than that, this fight marks a crucial turning point for Charlo. Is the talent still there? Has the fire endured through his time away? Or will LaManna seize the moment with a surprise upset and rewrite his own story?

It’s a classic clash of styles, timing, and trajectory — and fans will be watching closely to see which man rises to the occasion under the bright lights of Vegas.