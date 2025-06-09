Home / Boxing News / Xhuljo Vrenozi Outclasses Joseba Díaz, Claims WBA Mediterranean Welterweight Title – World Boxing Association

2 hours ago

It was a night of high-stakes action at the Gran Casino Costa Brava in Lloret de Mar, where Albania’s Xhuljo Vrenozi turned in a poised and dominant performance to defeat Spain’s Joseba Díaz by unanimous decision, capturing the WBA Mediterranean welterweight title.

From the opening bell, Vrenozi (24-6, 5 KOs) took command of the ring. Sharp footwork, fluid combinations, and smart timing allowed him to control the pace and keep Díaz (9-3, 5 KOs) on the back foot. The Spaniard came forward with pressure, but Vrenozi’s clean, calculated movement and accurate punching repeatedly disrupted his rhythm.

The judges’ scorecards told the story: 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94, all in favor of the Albanian technician. Díaz showed grit and determination throughout, but couldn’t find the consistent offense needed to turn the tide.

With this win, Vrenozi reaffirms his status as a serious player on the regional scene. It was a performance that blended ring IQ with discipline — a clear signal that the Albanian veteran still has plenty left in the tank.

The crowd in Lloret de Mar got their money’s worth in a spirited title bout, and Vrenozi walked away not only with the belt, but with renewed momentum in his career.


