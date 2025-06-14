Leonardo Mosquea Stays Undefeated, Claims WBA Iberoamerican Title in France – World Boxing Association

Leonardo Mosquea is on a roll — and now, he’s got gold to prove it. The Dominican rising star added the WBA Iberoamerican title to his resume on Friday night after forcing Argentina’s Iván Gabriel García to retire on his stool following the eighth round of a bruising battle in Bron, France.

From the opening bell, it was clear who was in command. García came out cautious, circling and probing, trying to keep his distance from Mosquea’s power. But the Dominican didn’t bite. He stayed composed, picked his shots, and gradually turned up the heat. His right hand was sharp, his left hook even sharper — both found the mark time and again.

As the rounds wore on, García began to wear down. The pressure, the pace, and the punishment added up. Mosquea never let his foot off the gas, staying poised and in control. By the end of the eighth, García’s corner had seen enough. They called it, saving their man from further damage.

With the stoppage win, Mosquea remains unbeaten and adds another strap to his growing collection. But in classic fighter fashion, he wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance.

“I stayed in the fight, I figured out how to hurt him at the right time, but honestly, I’m not too happy with how I looked,” Mosquea admitted after the bout.

He’s already looking ahead — to bigger names, bigger stages, and bigger belts. This win gets him one step closer.