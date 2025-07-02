Rafferty vs Chamberlain Altrincham Bound

Queensberry head to the Altrincham Ice Dome on Saturday, 23 August, live on DAZN worldwide.

Super lightweight champion Jack Rafferty will defend his belts against Mark Chamberlain.

BRITISH AND COMMONWEALTH super lightweight champion Jack Rafferty will defend his belts in a potentially thrilling encounter with Mark Chamberlain at the Altrincham Ice Dome on Saturday, 23 August, live on DAZN worldwide.

The unbeaten Rafferty (26-0, 17 KOs) secured his British champion status with a stoppage victory over Henry Turner in October of last year in Liverpool, before making a successful defence of his belts against Reece McMillan and then his Commonwealth crown against Cory O’Regan in Manchester, both via stoppage.

Chamberlain (17-1, 12 KOs) is the former holder of the IBF European, WBA Intercontinental and WBC Silver lightweight titles and was on the cusp of challenging for a world title before he suffered a first career defeat to Josh Padley at Wembley Stadium last September. He returned to winning ways at super lightweight with a decision victory over Miguel Angel Scaringi in April.

“Jack Rafferty going up against Mark Chamberlain is an absolute humdinger of a fight,” said promoter Frank Warren. “Two all-action big punchers going at it for the British title with all the ingredients there for a thriller. It is a fight I am delighted to get done for the fans and I know it will deliver the goods.

“We are at a new venue for us in Altrincham and Jack’s army of fans will be sure to pack the place out. The winner will be in prime position to crack on to world level contention.”

Fight Details

🗓️ Date: Saturday, 23 August 2025

📍 Venue: Altrincham Ice Dome, Altrincham

🎟️ Book your tickets here