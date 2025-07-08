Shekhov, Muñoz, and Sosulin Score Pivotal Wins in WBA Title Eliminators in Ekaterinburg – World Boxing Association

A major night of action unfolded on July 5 in Ekaterinburg, Russia, as three WBA-sanctioned title eliminators shaped the immediate future of the super bantamweight, super lightweight, and super welterweight divisions. The evening saw impressive victories by Muhammad Shekhov, Rubén Neri Muñoz, and Pavel Sosulin — each now positioned for a potential world title opportunity.

In the super bantamweight clash, unbeaten Uzbek southpaw Muhammad Shekhov (17-0-1, 4 KOs) turned in a disciplined, tactical performance to earn a unanimous decision over Argentina’s Rodrigo “C4” Ruiz (22-1, 16 KOs). Shekhov controlled the distance with intelligent footwork and crisp counters, effectively neutralizing Ruiz’s power. Judges scored it 97-91, 96-92, and 95-93 — all in favor of Shekhov, who now solidifies his place as a top contender in the division.

The shock of the night came in the super lightweight bout, where Argentina’s Rubén Neri Muñoz (18-2, 14 KOs) delivered a stunning second-round knockout over previously undefeated Russian prospect Khariton Agrba (15-1, 9 KOs). After a cautious opening round, Muñoz unleashed a vicious left cross that dropped Agrba flat — no count necessary. The referee immediately waved it off, as Muñoz’s team erupted in celebration.

In the super welterweight division, rising Russian talent Pavel Sosulin (12-0, 6 KOs) edged former world title challenger Magomed Kurbanov (26-2, 14 KOs) by split decision in a high-level, closely contested bout. The scorecards read 116-112, 112-116, and 115-113 — reflecting the tight nature of a fight that had fans on edge from start to finish. Sosulin, despite having less experience, impressed with his steady pace and tactical adaptability, while Kurbanov struggled to impose his physicality at close range.