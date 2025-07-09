The Trilogy That Defines an Era – World Boxing Association

On Friday, July 11, the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City will host a decisive chapter in the history of women’s boxing. Ireland’s Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) and Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) are set to collide for a third time, this time with the undisputed super lightweight crown on the line—including the WBA and other major world titles—on what will be the first all-female fight card ever held at the Garden.

The rivalry between Taylor and Serrano has long transcended the sport. Back in 2022, they made history as the first women to headline at Madison Square Garden in a bout that was hailed as “Fight of the Year” by multiple outlets. Taylor edged Serrano by split decision in a war for the ages. Their rematch came in 2024, this time in Texas, where Taylor again emerged victorious—this time by unanimous decision in a result that stirred controversy, as many felt Serrano’s relentless pressure and punch output had earned her the win.

Now, with Taylor leading the series 2-0, Serrano comes in with a clear mission: third time’s the charm. The Boricua star, a world champion in seven weight classes and the first woman ever to become undisputed at featherweight, has moved back up to 140 pounds in search of redemption. At 36, she says she’s in the best shape of her life—physically and mentally—and plans to impose her will from the opening bell.

Taylor, 38, enters the bout as the reigning undisputed champion at 140, holding the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO belts. The former Olympic gold medalist continues to rely on her lateral movement, fast combinations, and tactical precision. Still, in recent fights, she’s shown a growing tendency to clinch and wear down opponents, something Serrano will be looking to capitalize on.

Statistically, Serrano holds the edge in punch volume and power. But Taylor has consistently managed to dictate the pace and sway the judges when it matters most.

Taylor and Serrano aren’t just fighting for a title—they’re battling to close a trilogy that’s already become the stuff of legend. And once again, the Garden will be the cathedral where history is written.