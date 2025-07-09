We’re going in there with bad intentions

The WBC Welterweight World Champion says all respect for Manny Pacquiao goes out the window once the bell rings Saturday, July 19 in Las Vegas.

WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios held a media workout in Las Vegas on Saturday as he prepares to challenge International Boxing Hall of Famer Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao headlining a star-studded PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, July 19 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

A former world champion at 140-pounds, Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) stamped his place among the welterweight elite in September 2023 as he dropped former champion Yordenis Ugas twice to capture the interim belt by unanimous decision. Barrios followed that up by sending Fabian Maidana to the canvas as well on his way to another dominant decision victory, and was elevated to WBC Welterweight World Champion following the bout. His first defense of the title featured Barrios going toe-to-toe with Abel Ramos in one of 2024’s best fights in action that saw both men score knockdowns and that ultimately ended in a split-draw and Barrios retaining the belt.

The stacked PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video also features a loaded PPV undercard as WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu meet in a rematch of 2024’s bloodiest fight in the co-main event. Plus, Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz goes toe-to-toe against hard-hitting countryman Angel Fierro for a second time in a 12-round super lightweight duel, while former two-division world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and top contender Joet Gonzalez kick off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with a 10-round featherweight showdown.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through AXS.com.

Here is what Barrios, along with his trainer Bob Santos, had to say Saturday from Pound 4 Pound Gym in Las Vegas:

MARIO BARRIOS

“It’s all smiles between us right now, but when that bell rings, we’re going in there with bad intentions. He’s trying to take my title and I have to do whatever it takes to make sure he doesn’t.

“This has been a tremendous camp. It’s very rare to have a camp this smooth. The sparring has been perfect and I’m very happy with how everything has gone. The hard work has already been put in.

“I’m looking to go out there and showcase my skill and use any advantage I have to get my hand raised at the end of the night.

“During training camp I haven’t really been working with the mentality that I’m facing a legend. At the end of the day, he’s another man who’s trying to fight for my title. I respect what he’s done in the sport and the person he is, but come fight night, that respect won’t be there.

“When the fight was first brought to me I wasn’t sure whether to take it as respect or disrespect, because he wanted me. But regardless, I’m the champion for a reason and I’m gonna show why I’m holding the WBC belt.

“ I’m gonna show why I’m holding the WBC belt. ”

WBC Welterweight World Champion – Mario “El Azteca” Barrios

“Manny’s movement and hand speed is looking on point right now. That’s what has always made him a great fighter. He doesn’t have an easy style to replicate and that can make sparring tricky. That’s one of the reasons he’s been so successful and why he’s in the position that he is.

“I have a great team behind me. I’ve been fortunate to be with some of the best in the business from the beginning. I’ve just stayed focused and stayed in the gym and that’s why I’ve gotten these opportunities. I give it 100% every time.

“I’ve always trained for every fight like it’s a world title fight, so this is no different. I know who I’m going against and I know the threat he is inside of the ring. But with my team and everything we’re working on in the gym, I just have to go out and execute and we’ll be victorious.

“I’ll definitely be showcasing my indigenous roots for my walkout. That’s something I love to feel as I’m entering the ring. We’ve got something special planned.

“Having my sister Selina in my camp has been really important. We started this boxing journey together when I was six and she was eight. We’ve always been in each other’s corner since the very beginning. Nobody knows me better in and out of the ring than her.”

BOB SANTOS, Barrios’ Trainer

“It’s an honor for me to work with Mario Barrios. From day one, I knew that Barrios was Pitbull. He was reserved and quiet, but you could see in his pro debut that we had something on our hands here.

“This camp has been fantastic. Everyone has been doing a great job with their piece. In the end, Mario has put in the work and he will be victorious on July 19. Take it to the bank.

“You don’t become a world champion in two weight classes by accident. Not too many people have done that and Mario deserves his credit.

“Manny Pacquiao is an icon. There’s nobody more worthy of this opportunity. Look at what he’s given to the sport. Also, inactivity can work in different ways. With an older guy, that time off can be something that helps him. It’s gonna be a great fight for everyone to watch, but ‘El Azteca’ will come out with the win.”