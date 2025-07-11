Undefeated Warriors Riguccini and Correa Collide for WBA Interim World Title – World Boxing Association

This Friday, July 11, the Tirana Lake Amphitheater in Albania will host a clash of unbeaten contenders, as Italy’s Alessandro Riguccini (30-0, 26 KOs) takes on Venezuela’s Jesús Correa (18-0, 16 KOs) for the WBA Interim Super Lightweight World Title.

Riguccini, 37, enters the ring with a flawless record and an 86% knockout ratio. The Sansepolcro native, trained by Jorge Barrera, is a seasoned technician with dynamite in both hands and a résumé that includes wins over Patricio López Moreno, Johan Pérez, and Edgar Puerta. With years of experience under his belt, he brings a lethal combination of timing, ring IQ, and explosive power.

Standing across from him will be 28-year-old Jesús Correa, a heavy-handed brawler out of Maracaibo who has built his undefeated record across the Latin American circuit. With 17 knockouts in 18 wins, Correa is known for his relentless aggression and one-punch power. Now, he steps onto the global stage with the biggest opportunity of his career in front of him.

This is a classic contrast of styles: the veteran savvy and adaptability of Riguccini versus the raw explosiveness and ambition of Correa. It’s a bout that promises fireworks from the opening bell—and one that could reshape the landscape of the 140-pound division.

Albania, an emerging hub in European boxing, gears up for a night that could signal the dawn of a new era at super lightweight. And in the spotlight: two unbeaten fighters with everything to gain—and nothing to lose.