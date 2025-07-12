Just seven days to go!

We are now just one week away from the highest-stakes heavyweight showdown ever to take place on British soil.

For the first time in this country, all four belts in boxing’s signature division will be on the line at Wembley Stadium, where IBF world champion Daniel Dubois will go up against unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for the distinction of becoming undisputed champion.

The occasion itself creates history, but Usyk also has the opportunity to add another chapter to his own history book because victory will see him become a two-time undisputed heavyweight world champion, added to his complete domination of all the belts at cruiserweight.

Usyk v Dubois is, of course, a sequel, following their punch-up in Poland back in August 2023 and the ‘was it or wasn’t it’ controversy over the fifth round knockdown of the champion, which was declared a low blow at the time.

Varying recollections of the incident have added spice to the pre-fight rhetoric heading into this blockbuster rematch.

This mighty confrontation under the iconic Wembley Stadium Arch will also go a long way towards shifting the heavyweight landscape and determining the immediate future prospects for the likes of fellow Queensberry heavyweights Joseph Parker, Lawrence Okolie – who also features on the card against Kevin Lerena – Agit Kabayel, Moses Itauma and Derek Chisora.

All of these leading contenders hold mandatory or No.1 ranking positions to take on the winner. Or will the world championship belts fragment?

Wembley will be packed to the rafters next Saturday for the biggest and best fight that can be made in world boxing. If you cannot be there then don’t miss any of the action by tuning in on DAZN PPV.

