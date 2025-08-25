Jasmine Artiga overwhelms Sandstrom, retains WBA world title – World Boxing Association

America’s Jasmine “Animal” Artiga (14-0-1, 7 KOs) continued her rise as one of the most relentless champions in women’s boxing, scoring a third-round TKO over Australia’s Linn Sandstrom (10-4-3, 2 KOs) to successfully defend her WBA super flyweight world title on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

It was Artiga’s second successful title defense, and it reaffirmed her place as one of the most active and dominant champions on the international stage.

From the opening bell, Artiga imposed her trademark style: nonstop pressure and bruising aggression on the inside. Sandstrom, known for her technique and lateral movement, tried to keep the fight at mid-range, but the champion relentlessly cut off the ring and landed thudding combinations that quickly swung momentum her way.

The end came in round three, when Artiga uncorked a sharp left hand to the head that left Sandstrom defenseless. The referee had no choice but to step in and halt the contest, awarding Artiga the stoppage victory in emphatic fashion.

At 33 years old, the Tampa native showed exactly why she carries the nickname “Animal”—not as a gimmick, but as a testament to her ferocious style.

Sandstrom, the Swedish-born Australian, fell short in her bid for the crown, absorbing the fourth defeat of her career. Despite the loss, her grit and willingness to face elite opposition may keep her in the global mix should she continue her campaign beyond Oceania.