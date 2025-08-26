Skye Falzon Scores Knockout to Claim WBA Oceania and WBA Asia Titles – World Boxing Association

Australia’s Skye Falzon (11-2, 7 KOs) became a dual regional champion on Saturday night, August 23, delivering a fifth-round knockout over Thailand’s Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang (21-10, 20 KOs) at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay, New South Wales. With the victory, Falzon captured the WBA Oceania and WBA Asia featherweight (126 lbs) titles in front of a roaring hometown crowd.

Fighting at age 37 and on home soil, Falzon did not disappoint. From the opening bell she imposed her rhythm, displaying both tactical sharpness and physical strength. She worked behind crisp combinations to the body and head, forcing the veteran Thai fighter into survival mode.

Thawilsuhannawang, also 37 and with more than 30 pro fights on her résumé, tried to answer back with her trademark power shots, but struggled to match Falzon’s pace and accuracy.

The end came in the fifth, when Falzon uncorked a flurry that left the visitor defenseless. The referee stepped in, waving off the action and sealing the technical knockout that crowned Falzon a two-belt regional champion.

The win marked Falzon’s 11th professional victory and her seventh knockout, extending her winning streak to ten since a rough start in 2022. Having already tested herself in Thailand and across Southeast Asia, the Australian now stands as a legitimate contender on the international featherweight scene.

For Thawilsuhannawang, the loss was her 10th in the paid ranks, though she remains a dangerous puncher with a high KO percentage. On this night, however, she could not impose her style nor derail Falzon’s momentum in Batemans Bay.