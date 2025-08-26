U-17 National Junior Championship Showcases Venezuela’s Next Generation of Fighters – World Boxing Association

From August 24 to 31, 2025, the city of Maracaibo has become the epicenter of Venezuelan youth boxing with the staging of the U-17 National Junior Championship—an event that brings together the country’s brightest prospects in a competition marked by high technical standards and strong organization.

With a staggering 234 total bouts, including 73 in the women’s division and 161 in the men’s bracket, the tournament set a new participation record and further solidified Venezuela’s commitment to grassroots development.

The opening day on August 24 kicked off with 15 contests (7 women’s and 8 men’s). The packed weeklong schedule has unfolded as follows:

• August 25: 31 bouts (8 women’s, 23 men’s)

• August 26: The busiest day of the event with 55 bouts (18 women’s, 37 men’s)

• August 27: 34 bouts (10 women’s, 24 men’s)

• August 28: 43 bouts (9 women’s, 34 men’s)

• August 29: Closing of the qualifying stage with 29 bouts (7 women’s, 22 men’s)

• August 31 (Finals): 27 decisive championship bouts (14 women’s, 13 men’s)

Athletes representing every Venezuelan state have made the trip, reinforcing the national scope of the tournament, which also serves as a stepping stone for future international call-ups.

It is worth noting that several of these young fighters were part of the Venezuelan squad that competed at the WBA Future event in Medellín, Colombia earlier this year. That international experience, promoted by the World Boxing Association, gave the youngsters a chance to measure themselves against foreign talent and sharpen their competitive edge.

The bridge between both events highlights a coherent development pathway, one that seeks to elevate Venezuelan boxing from its junior ranks into the professional Latin American circuit.