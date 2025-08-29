Clash of Styles for the NABA Lightweight Title in Toledo – World Boxing Association

This Friday, August 30, the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, will host a pivotal showdown at 135 pounds: unbeaten hometown hero Albert “Prince” Bell (27-0, 9 KOs) takes on the heavy-handed Keith “The Bounty” Hunter (16-2, 10 KOs) for the vacant NABA lightweight title—a fight that pits pure finesse against raw firepower.

Bell, 32, returns to his city as the favorite. A master technician, the Toledo native has built his spotless record on movement, ring IQ, and a laser-sharp jab. He’s already turned back the likes of Andy Vences, Nicolas Polanco, and Josec Ruiz. In his last outing, this past April at the same venue, Bell dominated Ruiz over the distance, displaying complete control and surgical precision. While he doesn’t rely on knockout power, Bell makes up for it with punch output, consistency, and an ability to dictate pace.

Hunter, 33, out of Las Vegas, comes in riding momentum after a February knockout win over David Reyes Cota. A natural action fighter, Hunter has campaigned between lightweight and junior welterweight, known for his punching power and his willingness to trade. He owns notable wins over Sanjarbek Rakhmanov and Clay Burns, and despite a pair of setbacks, his toughness and experience in tough spots make him a dangerous challenger.

The storyline is clear: Bell will look to keep the fight on the outside, using his jab and footwork to control range and avoid Hunter’s heavy leather. Hunter, meanwhile, will press to close the distance, forcing exchanges and testing Bell’s composure, especially in the early rounds. At six feet tall apiece with nearly identical reach, neither man carries a physical edge—making this a pure battle of execution and style.