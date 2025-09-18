WBA’s 104th Convention Set for Orlando, December 12–16 – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) will stage its 104th annual convention at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, from December 12 to 16. Orlando has become a true home for the WBA, and after three straight years, the city will once again host the event for a fourth consecutive edition — a gathering that promises to be innovative and of major interest to the sporting world.

The agenda will be packed with high-profile activities, including judges’ and referees’ seminars, a medical seminar, championship committee meetings, and a slate of additional events that will be revealed in the coming weeks.

As always, one of the highlights will be a boxing card featuring top-level fighters, serving as the grand finale to the convention. This tradition ties in with the series of regional conventions the WBA has organized throughout 2025, all of which have set the stage for this year’s global showcase.

“This year we’ve followed a growth plan focused on the regions, with major conventions held by WBA Asia, Fedelatin, and WBA Europe. Now it’s time to close the year with a world convention in Orlando, a very special city that will be hosting us for the fourth year in a row. We couldn’t be more excited,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

The convention will welcome special guests and foster key alliances to continue pushing the sport forward. Official arrivals are scheduled for December 12, with the core activities running from the 13th through the 15th, before the closing on the 16th.

The full official agenda will be released soon, and registration details will be available through the WBA’s website and social media platforms.

With preparations already underway, the WBA and its team are committed to delivering the best possible experience for attendees — and to keep raising the bar in every aspect of the sport.