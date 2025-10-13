Uddin Shines in Sheffield, Captures WBA International Title – World Boxing Association

Hamza Uddin had a night to remember last Saturday as he claimed the World Boxing Association (WBA) International Flyweight Championship with an impressive victory over Paul Roberts. The 22-year-old rising talent scored a fifth-round technical knockout, standing out as one of the evening’s brightest performers.

Uddin attacked the body with precision and persistence, systematically breaking down Roberts through the early rounds. By the fifth, the relentless pressure paid off — Uddin dropped his opponent three times before Roberts’ corner was forced to throw in the towel.

The British prospect showcased his skillset brilliantly at Sheffield Arena, shining in an event packed with talent and quality matchups. With this win, Uddin now holds the black-and-gold regional belt and continues his rapid ascent in the flyweight division.

It was the sixth professional win for Uddin, who has now scored three knockouts. Roberts, meanwhile, saw his record fall to 7-7-2.