Kuroki and Bormann Battle for Minimumweight Supremacy – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, October 18, the Wandsbeker Sporthalle in Hamburg, Germany, will host a long-awaited world title unification bout in the women’s minimumweight division. Japan’s Yuko Kuroki, reigning WBA world champion, will square off against Germany’s Sarah “Babyface” Bormann, the WBO titleholder, in a 10-round contest promising skill, experience, and high-level action.

Kuroki (25-8-2, 10 KOs), 34, enters the bout with a decorated résumé built across the Asian circuit. With more than 30 professional fights to her name, the Japanese standout has faced elite opposition and shown remarkable adaptability. Her style blends mobility, sharp accuracy, and a disciplined defense — qualities that have kept her at the top of the 105-pound division for over a decade.

Bormann (20-1, 7 KOs), 35, brings a record defined by tactical discipline and close, hard-fought wins. The WBO champion will look to capitalize on home support to dictate the pace and range of the fight. Her lone defeat came early in her career, and she has since built an impressive winning streak that has established her as one of Europe’s most consistent champions.

Both fighters come off recent decision victories, setting the stage for a technical and strategic showdown. Kuroki, with deeper experience in long-distance fights, may aim to wear down her opponent as the rounds progress, while Bormann will seek to control the distance and close rounds with precision.

Beyond the belts, this fight represents the clash of two proud boxing schools — Japan’s, known for discipline and refined technique, and Germany’s, which has steadily earned respect on the women’s circuit with smart, well-trained athletes.