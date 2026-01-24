WBA Future Arrives in Chile on February 14 – World Boxing Association

Next Saturday, February 14—coinciding with Valentine’s Day—Chilean boxing will have an unmissable date on the calendar. The legendary Team Barrio Franklin Gym, located in the heart of Santiago, will host a new edition of WBA Future, the World Boxing Association’s flagship development program designed to showcase and project the next generation of stars in both professional and amateur boxing.

This event marks Chile’s growing consolidation within the “Future Champions” circuit, an initiative spearheaded by WBA President Gilberto Mendoza that has already enjoyed resounding success in countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, and Panama.

Following the strong results of previous editions held in districts like Macul, the February 14 card in Barrio Franklin aims to provide continuity to the development of fighters who are already beginning to make noise on the regional scene, even as the full lineup is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

The goal of WBA Future goes beyond pure spectacle. The program is designed to provide these athletes with a verified competitive platform—official records, international exposure, and evaluation in front of WBA judges and supervisors—laying the groundwork for their long-term growth within the sport.