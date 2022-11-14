Ford demolished Lukas in Cleveland – World Boxing Association

Raymond Ford scored a spectacular knockout over Sakaria Lukas on Saturday night to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas featherweight belt at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The American prospect finished the fight in the eighth round with a right hook to the African veteran’s chin and sent him to the canvas unable to get up due to the damage caused.

Ford showed a dominant version against a good opponent. The 26-year-old fighter knocked Lukas down in the first round and from then on he was scoring points and showing his superiority during the course of the fight.

It should be noted that Ford is the first to defeat by knockout the Namibian boxer, who has an extensive career and had never been knocked out before.

The New Jersey boxer continues his winning ways and now has a record of 13 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 7 knockouts. Lukas, on the other hand, has 25 wins, 2 setbacks, 1 draw and 17 knockouts.



