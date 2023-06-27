Yoohanngoh and Vanlalawmpuia set for rematch in Bangkok  – World Boxing Association

A rematch between World Boxing Association (WBA) Asian super lightweight champion Phoobadin Yoohanngoh and challenger Vanlalawmpuia will take place this Saturday at the SpacePlus Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In their first bout held last February, Yoohanngoh defended his continental belt against Vanlalawmpuia with a disputed unanimous decision that ended on cards of 96-94, 97-93 and 97-93.

Yoohanngoh is just 19 years old and has gained a lot of experience as an Asian champion. He remains undefeated and has faced experienced opponents in good tests that keep him as one of the best in the continent.

Vanlalawmpuia wants to learn from his mistakes and after making a competitive fight in his first clash against Yoohanngoh, he wants to change the outcome of the fight and win the fight to give him another dimension to his career.

The champion comes in with a record of 17 wins and 10 knockouts, while the challenger has a record of 6 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 4 knockouts.



