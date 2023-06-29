Franchon Crews and Marshall held their public workout – World Boxing Association

Franchon Crews Dezurn and Savannah Marshall held their public workout in Manchester on Wednesday prior to Saturday’s undisputed super middleweight title fight.

On a big day with plenty of press and fans in attendance, all the fighters of the event had their turns to work out and show their fitness. Obviously, Crews and Marshall were the last to step into the ring with their workout gear for short workouts.

Afterwards, they had the opportunity to do a face-off, something unusual in this type of event but which served to measure the tension between the two fighters and was also an opportunity to see them together in front of the cameras for the first time in the middle of this promotion.

Crews Dezurn is the champion and has a record of 8 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts, while Mashall has a record of 12 wins, 1 loss and 10 knockouts.



