Price puts on another great show against Beech Jr.  – World Boxing Association

Hopey Price won the World Boxing Association (WBA) continental featherweight belt on Saturday at the Sheffield Arena. The Briton defeated James Beech Jr in the seventh round after the referee decided he could not continue.

Price had another great performance and continues to prove why he is one of the most highly rated young fighters in his country today. His good boxing was again the protagonist to dominate his opponent and he worked at will to get another great win that allowed him to keep the regional belt of the pioneer organization.

The accumulation of punishment was taking effect in the face of Beech, who at the height of the sixth round suffered a cut in the left eye and later another in the right, which forced the referee to stop the actions and decree the victory in favor of Price.

The 23-year-old Leeds native is a southpaw who knows how to use his reach and height to dominate his opponents in the ring. The new WBA continental champion scored an important win for his career and is ready for better challenges in the short term.

He now has 11 fights won, 4 of them by knockout. On Beech Jnr’s side, his record stands at 15 wins, 5 losses and 2 knockouts.



