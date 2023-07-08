Maira Moneo already thinks about the lightweight world belt  – World Boxing Association

The Uruguayan fighter, Maira Moneo, defeated the experienced Venezuelan, Alys Sanchez, by knockout in the eighth round at the Luna Park stadium in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina,

Panterita, 30 years old, was consecrated very close to her homeland, interim lightweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA). In addition, marking an important milestone in the history of boxing in her country.

After achieving the most important victory of her career, she became the official challenger to face the undisputed champion of the division, Katie Taylor of Ireland.

Moneo (13-1 / 3 KO) despite having a knockout power below 20%, accumulates a positive streak of five consecutive victories, where she has won the Fedelatin title against Argentina’s Erica Farias (27-7) and now the interim title of the division.

The Montevideo born through her official Instagram account, thanked her team, coaches, promoter, friends and family for being part of this significant achievement.

I want to thank everyone who was part of the preparation for this important fight. There were many months of hard work, a lot of uncertainty, date changes but we never stopped working. We always trust. We are interim champions”, commented the Uruguayan fighter.

On the other hand, the current holder of the four lightweight belts, Katie Taylor (22-1 / 6KO) last May suffered her first loss by majority decision against the undefeated British fighter, Chatelle Cameron (18-0 / 8KO).

According to several sources, Taylor at 37 years of age, would be thinking about her return at the end of the year or early 2024. The Latin American is not among the options, but a future rematch against Cameron or a sequel against the also British, Natasha Jonas (14-2-1).



