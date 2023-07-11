Usyk and Dubois faced each other for the first time  – World Boxing Association

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois were face to face for the first time this Monday to present their World Boxing Association (WBA) mandatory fight next August 26, to be held at the Tarczynski Arena, in Woroclaw, Poland.

Both took part in the official press conference and then did a one-on-one on the arena lawn, where they posed for the cameras and warmed up a bit for the fight coming up next month.

Usyk is happy to get back in the ring and defend his WBA belt, in addition to the IBF and WBO belts, all in his possession. The Ukrainian is aiming to remain the champion and has already started working hard ahead of this fight.

Dubois talked about his knee injury and assured that he is at 100% after going through a rehab process during these months. He knows that he will need a fully healthy leg against an opponent like Usyk, who tends to move around a lot, so full recovery is key to his aspirations.

Usyk comes into this fight undefeated after 20 professional fights, with 13 wins by knockout. Dubois has a record of 19 wins, 1 loss and 18 knockouts.



