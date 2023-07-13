“Camarón” Zepeda motivates the young people of his city – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas lightweight champion, William Zepeda, was in his native San Mateo Atenco to spend time with the children and teenagers who train at the town’s Multideportivo.

The activity organized by the Municipality of San Mateo Atenco was intended for the 27-year-old boxer to approach young people and give them a message through “Charla de Vida”, a motivational speech that seeks to keep children on the right path.

“For me it’s an honor to be an example for young people and a responsibility to set kids on the path to what they can achieve,” Zepeda told the media outlet Portal.

“Camarón” spoke to them about the great Mexican champions and about the rewards that come with sacrifice and hard work. He told some of his anecdotes and what his rise in boxing has been like.

Zepeda is currently in the middle of training camp and hopes to return to the ring in September. Although his next fight has not been officially confirmed, it is expected to be against Filipino veteran Mercito Gesta.



