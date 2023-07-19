WBA eliminator between Eranosyan and Gutierrez will be on August 9 in Plant City – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight eliminator fight between Georgian Otar Eranosyan and Venezuelan Roger Gutierrez will take place on August 9 at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The fight will be the highlight of the Pro Box Promotions and Undisputed Boxing Championship event and will pit two opponents looking for a world title shot with a victory.

Eranosyan is 29 years old and has made dizzying strides in the professional ranks since making his debut in 2020. The No. 2-ranked pioneer is coming off a unanimous decision win over Edy Valencia on May 17.

Gutierrez, meanwhile, is looking to return to the elite after losing his world championship last August to reigning champion Hector Garcia. The 28-year-old from Venezuela knocked out He Ey Delgado in March to win the Fedelatin belt in the category.

Eranosyan is undefeated in 13 fights, 6 of them won by knockout. Gutierrez has 27 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 21 knockouts.



