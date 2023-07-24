Linares focused on returning to the ring  – World Boxing Association

Jorge Linares is thinking about his return to the ring and wants to prove his skills. The four-time world champion in three divisions is working hard in Miami, Florida, awaiting an opponent and wants to prove he can remain among the elite despite his streak.

The 37-year-old fighter has lost three fights in a row but has taken some time to rethink his career and now feels ready to take on any fighter at lightweight or 140 pounds.

“I have to say that a few months ago I was thinking about retirement but taking things slow has helped me change that decision. I started training at Boxr Gym along with Matthew Attalla and in the process I have realized that the desire and skills are still there, I just had to focus,” assured El Niño de Oro.

“When I started working with “Matthew” we did it with the intention of being in shape and helping this great Boxr project but along the way he has pushed me and was the one who realized how good shape I am in. He has been a great support for this new stage”, continued the Venezuelan.

Linares assured that mentally he is much more focused and calm for different reasons: “Right now my life is very ordered and I am where I want to be. Working with a great team and that has always been key in my career. The times when I’ve felt this way are when I’ve fought the best fights and been able to recover from bad moments.”

Linares has been sounded out as a possible opponent for Jack Catterall, although he is looking to face any elite fighter that will allow him to show that his skills are still there and that he can get a major win at this point in his career.



