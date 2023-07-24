Rivas to face Abreu in Montevideo, Uruguay  – World Boxing Association

Eduardo “Loco” Abreu will return from his long break from the ring to face undefeated Venezuelan Wuilkleman Rivas on August 12.

The 10-round lightweight bout will be the main event of the evening to be held at the Peñarol Palace, in the city of Montevideo, Uruguay.

Eduardo Javier Abreu, after an inactivity since April last year, when he defeated Chilean Ramon Mascerena Jr (13-2) by knockout in the first round to win the only title he has so far.

Born in the Uruguayan capital, Abreu (13-1-1 / 9KO) has a knockout power above 60%, where he accumulates four wins, three of them by knockout and a draw in his last five most recent presentations.

The native of Miranda State, Venezuela, Wuikleman Jesus Rivas, has had a very active 2023 with more than five fights in less than seven months. His last bout was in mid-May, when he defeated compatriot Jose Morocoima (0-9) by first round knockout.

Rivas (6-0 / 6KO), 25 years old, will face the most complicated and important fight of his short boxing career. However, one of his calling cards is his powerful punch, where he has a 100% punch efficiency.

The Venezuelan boxer through his official Instagram account has made known that he is doing his preparation camp in his homeland, Guatire. In addition, he has expressed to be prepared and ready for this next challenge.



