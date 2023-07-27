Jennifer Meza vs. Yoselin Fernandez for Fedelatin Belt  – World Boxing Association

Venezuelan boxer, Yoselin Fernandez, will face experienced Argentinean fighter, Jennifer Sabrina Meza on September 5.

The duel was agreed to 10 rounds, and the Fedelatin flyweight title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) will be at stake. It will also be the co-main event of the card to be held at the FAB Stadium, in the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 31-year-old Argentine boxer, Jennifer Meza, will be defending her title for the first time. “La hormiga” won the title in her last fight, earlier this year, when she defeated Venezuelan Johana Zuñiga (16-5-1) by knockout in the fourth round.

Meza (7-3 / 3KO) has a knockout power of 20%, in her most recent fights she has accumulated three victories, two of them by knockout and two defeats.

The native of Caracas, Venezuela, Yoselin del Carmen Fernandez, will face her first fight in almost a year. It is worth remembering that her last fight was at the end of 2022, where she defeated her compatriot Denis Montilla (0-2) by knockout in the third round.

Fernandez (12-3 / 6 KO), 24 years old, has a knockout power below 50%. He has two wins, one of them by knockout, and three losses, two of which have been outside Venezuela, in his five most recent fights.

Yoselin for the second time in her career will be looking for the regional belt, in November 2022, she lost by knockout in the second round against Colombian Olga Julio (36-18-2) for the Fedelatin super flyweight title.



