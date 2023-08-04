Montserrat Alarcon looking to make history – World Boxing Association

In search of a new chance for glory, the World Boxing Association 102 lbs. champion, Montserrat Alarcon, will fight Yuko Kuroki tomorrow for the world unification at the Central Gym in Kobe, Hyogo, Japan. Already settled in Japan, the Mexican dreams of staying as the number 1 atomweight in the world. She was consecrated as queen of the division by the WBA on August 31, 2018 after defeating her compatriot Mayela Perez unanimously; this year, in this month, she celebrates her 5 years as owner of the crown. Now, she will go for a new belt; the WBO belt held by Japanese Yuko Kuroki.

This will be the third presentation for Montserrat in East Asia. On the first occasion, April 29, 2017, the Aztec fighter knocked out Nana Nogami in the seventh round and conquered the WBO flyweight crown. The second time, on September 12, 2019, she made her second successful defense of the WBA atom belt after defeating a great opponent as Ayaka Miyao.

In communication with her, two days before her fight, Montserrat Alarcon expressed that; “it was a very strong preparation of three months in which we worked especially the intelligence because we know that the Japanese opponents are very difficult. We thought of a strategy in both long and short distance, although we know that in the fight everything can change. We are mentally focused on the fact that we want to continue making history by becoming the first unified champion at atomweight. And the truth is that it is a big commitment, it will be difficult to face the champion of another organization in her homeland, but we hope to return to Mexico with our hands up.

Determined, Montserrat will face 32-year-old Kuroki on Saturday, who holds a record of 21 wins with 9 knockouts, 7 losses and 2 draws. She won her title in September 2022 and this will be the second time she will try to defend it.

For her part, the pioneer body's ecumenical, arrives in Japan with a total of 18 wins, 4 setbacks and 2 draws.




