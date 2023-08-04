 WBA ordered Dalakian vs Akui  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the mandatory bout between flyweight champion Artem Dalakian and official challenger Seigo Yuri Akui.

This Thursday, the pioneer body sent the communication to both teams to start negotiations for the fight, as indicated by the WBA internal rules.

The WBA gave a period of 60 days for both parties to reach an agreement and send the details to the committee. This period began this August 4 and will be extended until September 3.

The fight must take place within 90 days from the time it was ordered, so Dalakian and Akui must fight before October 27.

If the teams of both fighters cannot reach an agreement or either party refuses to do so, the fight will be called for auction under the rules stipulated by the pioneering body.



