WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing was a success last weekend – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Panamanian Boxing that was held at the “Rockero” Alcazar Gym, in Curundú, Panama, marked the beginning of a great project in this important country for the pioneer organization.

Dozens of amateur fighters had the opportunity to participate in different bouts aimed at opening windows for young athletes and developing boxing in different regions. A project that began in Colombia, now extended to Panama and will continue in Venezuela, while other countries will continue to join in the future.

The fights took place in the afternoon hours last Saturday and the event had live transmission and the support of the gym’s director, Omar Martin, who provided the facilities and was attentive at every moment of the event.

The pioneer organization has begun to consolidate a program that aims to reach more and more countries and contribute to the training of thousands of fighters around the world for the future of the sport.



