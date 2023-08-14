Bravo and Madera will fight for WBA Continental Latin America belt in Orlando  – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican Nestor Bravo will clash with American Will Madera this Saturday for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America super lightweight title.

The bout will be the highlight of the BoxLab Promotions evening at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, this weekend, an event that promises great fights and lots of action as all those that have been held at this venue.

Bravo is a 29-year-old Puerto Rican who has been growing in his career and has already been regional champion of other organizations. The fighter from Arecibo is facing a great opportunity as a star fighter and wants to take advantage of the occasion to show his talent and take the belt home.

Madera, on the other hand, is a 32-year-old veteran with a lot of stamina and who has faced good fighters in his career. He lost to Brandun Lee by unanimous decision in his most recent bout, but managed to knock the prospect down in a great fight. Now he knows this is a great chance to bounce back and a win would put him in a good position for better fights.

Bravo is undefeated in 21 fights and has knocked out 15 opponents, while Madera has 17 wins, 2 losses, 3 draws and 10 knockouts.



