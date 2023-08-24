Night of prospects in Venezuela  – World Boxing Association

This Saturday was held at ¨La Cancha Múltiple, 5 de Julio¨ located in El Dorado, Bolivar state, Venezuela, the night of emerging prospects of the Caribbean territory.

The billboard was supervised by the highest representative of the National Commission of Venezuelan Professional Boxing, Commissioner Isaac Saavedra, who expressed his satisfaction with the effort seen in the ring by the young talents.

I congratulate everyone who made this night possible, athletes, referees, technical support and medical personnel. Today we put a grain of sand so that Venezuelan boxing continues to grow, because we demonstrate that there are people dedicated to our sport ̈ Saavedra commented.

The main referee of the evening, German Landaeta, was honored for his three decades of supporting and being an important part of Venezuelan boxing, and was the referee for the six fights of the boxing event.

In the main bout of the evening, the local Aníbal Moya (3-0), defeated by majority decision the native of Tigre, Anzoátegui, Yorfran Pinto (1-1). The judges’ scorecards were: 59-55 / 57-57 / 58-56 in favor of the El Dorado native.

It was a very physical fight, with constant exchanges, where in many occasions there was no clear winner, but Moya ended up winning the fight, taking away the unbeaten record of his rival.

The co-feature fight was won by knockout in the third round by Jose Rondon (1-0) against Yeisel Medina (0-1). Rondon started his professional career in style, while Medina will have to learn from this complicated debut.

Anderson Hurtado (1-0) won by unanimous decision (39-37/ 39-37 / 40-36) against Jackson Morey (0-1) in a duel dominated by the Ciudad Bolivar native. Likewise, Brayan Salina (1-0) won by unanimous decision (40-36 X3) against Jean Sarmiento (0-1), born in Anzoátegui.

The second bout of the evening between the local, Heiner Sambrano and Irvin Acuña, ended in a draw (38-38 X2 / 40-36). On the other hand, the first bout ended by the fast track in favor of Javier Contreras against Jesus Guache.



