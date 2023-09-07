Radivoje Kalajd is new WBA Continental Champion  – World Boxing Association

Radivoje Kalajd, born in the former Yugoslavia, defeated Mickey Ellison in the eighth round to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) North American Continental title on Wednesday night.

The Serbian proved he is still among the light heavyweight elite in the main bout of the event held at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The card was organized by the American promoter, ProBox TV.

Kalajd (28-2 / 20 KO) started the fight actively but without losing the order and calm that characterizes him, throwing accurate combinations especially focused on the face, an area that early in the fight caused his opponent sacred complications.

For “Hot Rod” this was his first fight of 2023, a little over a year without stepping into the ring, when he defeated Ghanaian Ernest Amuzu (26-8) by knockout in the first round. Last night he showed his mature and analytical skills in critical moments, and it was also evident that the defeat against Beterbiev made him improve in several aspects.

On the other hand, the British fighter never found a way to counter his opponent’s jab, which limited his actions, he was rarely able to be in his distance to throw combinations, he was uncomfortable in each chapter and only chose to throw punches without a clear destination.

Although Ellison (14-5 / 5 KO) did not walk backwards at any time and, in each round he came out to fight, he did not have enough arguments, other than courage and always going forward, factors that would be important to put Kalajd in trouble.

However, in the final stretch of the duel, at the beginning of the eighth round, the Belgrade (Serbia) born, would come out to take advantage of the punishment caused in the previous rounds, fundamental move that would cause the first knockdown of Mickey, after the referee’s count, he would get up, but not for long because Radivoje would launch a barrage of punches that confirmed his victory by the fast track.



