WBA mourns the passing of Mike Stafford  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) regrets the death of the renowned American trainer Mike Stafford on September 6, information confirmed by his relatives through social networks.

Stafford, who was 67 years old, was a great worker dedicated to boxing, who was the guide of great fighters, among them Adrien Broner, Rau’shee Warren, Jamell Herring or Robert Easter Jr.

A native of Cincinnati, he managed the Cincinnati Golden Gloves gym for several years, where he welcomed many children and young people from different parts of the city and gave them the opportunity to train in this sport.

He was also part of the U.S. national teams as part of the coaching staff for the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, which demonstrates his work from the grassroots level.

The pioneering body sends its condolences to his family and friends, in addition to praying for the soul of this great boxing man. May he rest in peace.



