Cuello defends against Garcia in duel of undefeated fighters – World Boxing Association

Featherweight prospect Mirco Cuello will return to the United States to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) international crown in a big test for him against Rudy Garcia next Friday.

The Argentine will appear at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, in San Antonio, Texas, and it will be a special fight for him as he will return to the North American dream, where he made the first fights of his professional career in 2020.

Cuello, 22 years old, is used to fight in different places like the United States, Panama, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay, in addition to his native Argentina. With a great career in the amateur branch, he has also started well in the professional and is the regional champion of the pioneer organization.

Garcia is a very complicated opponent. The American is undefeated and in his record he has faced good fighters like Victor Morales Jr. against whom he drew in 2021. The “Shark” will reappear in a fight that could give another dimension to his career and he knows that a victory will be very valuable for him.

Cuello has 12 wins, 11 of them by knockout. Garcia has 13 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 2 knockouts.



