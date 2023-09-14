Zepeda visits school in Los Angeles  – World Boxing Association

William Zepeda visited the Ford Boulevard Elementary School & Dual Language Academy to meet with students and employees of the Los Angeles institution on the eve of his fight against Mercito Gesta this Saturday.

The Mexican will defend his belt against the Filipino at the Commerce Casinoe this weekend and while he is getting in shape in these last days, he had the opportunity to visit this institution.

“Camarón” spent time with children, teenagers and adults, with whom he spoke personally, had his picture taken and signed autographs before delivering a talk to the collective about self-improvement and motivation.

Zepeda arrived in Los Angeles earlier this week and is finalizing details for the fight. This Thursday he will have the official press conference and on Friday will be the weigh-in, the last step before the fight.



