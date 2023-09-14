Home / Boxing News / Zepeda visits school in Los Angeles  – World Boxing Association

Zepeda visits school in Los Angeles  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 2 days ago Boxing News

William Zepeda visited the Ford Boulevard Elementary School & Dual Language Academy to meet with students and employees of the Los Angeles institution on the eve of his fight against Mercito Gesta this Saturday. 

The Mexican will defend his belt against the Filipino at the Commerce Casinoe this weekend and while he is getting in shape in these last days, he had the opportunity to visit this institution. 

“Camarón” spent time with children, teenagers and adults, with whom he spoke personally, had his picture taken and signed autographs before delivering a talk to the collective about self-improvement and motivation. 

Zepeda arrived in Los Angeles earlier this week and is finalizing details for the fight. This Thursday he will have the official press conference and on Friday will be the weigh-in, the last step before the fight.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

McKENZIE MORRISON SIGNS CO-PROMOTIONAL DEAL WITH DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT AND HOLDEN PRODUCTIONS – DiBella Entertainment

McKENZIE MORRISON SIGNS CO-PROMOTIONAL DEAL WITH DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT AND HOLDEN PRODUCTIONS – DiBella Entertainment

DiBella Entertainment has joined Holden Productions in signing a co-promotional agreement with heavyweight McKenzie Morrison, son of legendary heavyweight …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved