IBA announces Mandela Cup in South Africa  – World Boxing Association

The International Boxing Association (IBA) announced that it will hold an International Cup in honor of Nelson Mandela, called the Mandela Cup, from October 9 to 14 in Durban, South Africa.

The event will have the participation of 13 categories in the men’s division and 12 in the women’s division, which predicts that it will be a great tournament with the participation of good athletes and a great opportunity for the development of the discipline.

In addition, the occasion will be used to hold the election of the new board of directors of the African confederation of amateur boxing and other important meetings.

The event to be held at the Durban International Convention Center is supported by the Thembekile Mandela Foundation, founded by Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, who is the director of the organization.

Nelson Mandela was a character who impacted the whole world for his ideals of justice and equality against apartheid. He served a 27-year sentence for having been the voice of many and was the first black president of South Africa in 1994, in addition to receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.

As December will mark the 10th anniversary of his death, it is propitious to commemorate his name through a sport that was very important to him and that Mandela always practiced and supported.



