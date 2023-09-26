Canelo-Charlo looking for greatness in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Las Vegas is ready for one of the most important fights of the year. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will defend his super middleweight championships against Jermell Charlo this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in one of the most anticipated fights of 2023.

The undisputed 168-pound champion will put the World Boxing Association (WBA), WBC, IBF and WBO belts at stake in his return to U.S. soil after his May fight in Guadalajara and has every intention of proving that he is at 100% in physical condition to continue as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today.

The Mexican has emphasized that he feels in optimal conditions regarding his left hand, which underwent surgery and has been struggling to recover in recent months. What he has labeled as a “full camp” seems to be key to fight at his best and stay on top.

Charlo, for his part, is a man of challenges and this time he has taken on the most important one of his career. There are many unknowns that he intends to clear and the weight move from super welterweight to super middleweight is the main one, although he stresses that it is something he has under control and that it will not be a factor against him.

The Houston native has a height and reach advantage, has a prodigious physique that can adapt to the category and is hungry for a victory that will put him at the top of the sport, making him more dangerous than ever.

It will be a week full of activities in Las Vegas, with the press conference, public training and weigh-in as the most important.

Canelo has a record of 59 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws and 39 knockouts, while Cholo has 35 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 19 knockouts.



