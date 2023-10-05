Wood and Warrington complete their press conference in Sheffield  – World Boxing Association

Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington participated in the last press conference before their fight this Saturday for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Featherweight belt.

Both were at the event that took place in Sheffield, England, and that gathered a large amount of press with two days left before the fight.

Wood will defend his crown for the first time since he regained it last May and said he feels in great condition to provide an excellent show and continue as champion, which is his main goal at this point in his career.

For his part, Warrington stressed that he wants to return to the winning ways and that he does not plan to waste this opportunity to become world champion again. He promised a good fight against Wood and that he will show what he is capable of in the ring.

The press conference was also attended by Terri Harper and Cecilia Braekhus, who will fight for the WBA super welterweight belt at the end of the evening.

Now all that remains is the official weigh-in, which will take place this Friday and is the last step before this weekend’s event.



