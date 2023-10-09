Harper remains WBA champion after a draw with Braekhus  – World Boxing Association

Terri Harper and Cecilia Braekhus drew in their bout this weekend at the Sheffield Arena, with the champion retaining her World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight belt.

Harper remains the champion after a tough fight against the veteran Braekhus, which ended on scorecards of 95-95, 95-95 and 97-93 in a majority draw.

The Brit and the Norwegian had a fight with good exchanges in which each lived their moment. Braekhus was a little more incisive in the attack while Harper raised a fight of displacements on the ring and counterattacks in a war of strategies that ended with equality on the cards.

Harper retained the black and gold belt, while the WBO belt, which was also at stake, remained vacant. With the victory, Harper’s record stands at 14 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws and 6 knockouts, while Braekhus now has a record of 37 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 9 knockouts.



