Escobar vs Rodríguez Picazo this Friday in Culiacán  – World Boxing Association

Two Mexican warriors will step into the ring in Culiacan, Sinaloa, to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) super bantamweight intercontinental crown this Friday night. Undefeated Hector Escobar will face Israel Rodriguez Picazo in a 10-round bout that will be the feature bout of the event.

Escobar, 24 years old and nicknamed “El Güerito”, has proven to have a powerful fist and has been facing more experienced opponents to test himself and prove that he is ready for the big challenges. The Culiacan native fighter arrives with a streak of five knockouts and wants to extend it, but he will have a tough challenge ahead.

Rodriguez Picazo is also in a great moment with 10 knockouts in his last 11 victories, which have all been in a row. The Tlaxcala native is 25 years old and has grown a lot in recent years, so he appears as a great candidate to take away his opponent’s undefeated record.

In Escobar’s case, he has 18 wins, 15 of them by knockout. On the other hand, Rodriguez Picazo has 28 wins, 5 setbacks and 19 knockouts.



