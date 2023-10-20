Glanton demolished Fromenta in Plant City  – World Boxing Association

American Brandon Glanton became the new Continental North America cruiserweight champion after defeating Cuban Carlos Fromenta by technical knockout in three rounds during the main event of the Probox event on Wednesday at the Whitesands Events Center, in Plant City, Florida.

Glanton was dominant from the start of the fight and with his aggressive style imposed authority over Fromenta. In the second round he got a knockdown as a prelude to what was to come in the third, when the action ended in favor of the home fighter.

The Atlanta native got a very important victory for his career as it allows him to take the regional crown of the pioneer organization, but also made him cut a two-fight losing streak and change the course that his career had been on recently.

With the win, Glanton improves his record to 18 wins, 2 losses and 15 knockouts, while Fromenta’s record stands at 12 wins, 2 losses and 7 knockouts.



