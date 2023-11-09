Gilberto Jesus Mendoza will be present at the WBA Future  – World Boxing Association

Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, President of the World Boxing Association (WBA), will attend this Saturday the second edition of the WBA Future, to be held at the Centro Recreacional Yesterday in Turmero.

The top leader of the pioneer boxing body, visits to the country to support the WBA Future program, and will also participate as a guest speaker at the Sports Law Congress, which is being held this Wednesday and Thursday at the Metropolitan University of Caracas.

“It will be a good opportunity to share two of the main lines of our management in the WBA, sport and the academy,” Mendoza remarked.

“As a lawyer by training, it is interesting to share a bit of our experience in the world of boxing and the legal structure that supports it,” said the leader, who will speak on Thursday on these topics at the Sports Law Congress at UNIMET.

“Likewise, it is exciting to be able to witness the progress of our professional boxing development program, which we have called ́WBA Future ́. In a very short time, there have been more than ten events for young athletes in Colombia, Panama, Andorra and Venezuela, and soon we will have events in Argentina and Nicaragua. We are seeding for the future.

The WBA Future will be held this Saturday afternoon at the legendary Yesterday, with an eight professional and four amateur fights. In the main event, Algerbis Gonzalez from la Guaira will fight Jhonatan Basanta from Bolivar.

This second edition of the development program that the World Boxing Association runs in the country, will offer a confrontation between the pupils of the boxing schools of former world champion Felix Machado, and former universal title contender Gustavo Vera.

The WBA Future aims to be a development platform for boxers who are starting their steps in the professional sport, and joins the WBA’s management program offer, which is complemented by the WBA Academy, the WBA Future Champions, which supports Olympic boxing; the International KO Drugs Boxing Festival, among others.



