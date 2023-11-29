WBA honored Alfonso Zamora in Mexico  – World Boxing Association

Boxing legend Alfonso Zamora received a tribute from the World Boxing Association (WBA) in an event held on Tuesday in his native country.

With the presence of Saúl Saucedo, renowned doctor and member of the board of directors of the pioneer organization, a small ceremony was held in which Zamora was presented with a WBA championsip belt to honor his great career as a world champion.

Zamora is a 1972 Munich Olympic silver medalist at bantamweight and later became WBA world champion in 1975 when he defeated Soo-Hwan Hong by a four round knockout.

The Mexico City native defended that title five times until he lost it in 1977 to Jorge Lujan in Los Angeles. Zamora, who is now 69 years old, was an excellent fighter in both divisions and is one of the great legends of Latin American boxing.

The WBA congratulates Zamora for the recognition and sends its best wishes to a great champion and representative of the pioneering body.



