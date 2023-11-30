WBA approved the creation of the super cruiserweight division  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Executive Committee approved the creation of the super cruiserweight division in a vote called by the president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

This new division will be between 200 and 224 pounds, while it will be located between the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.

The pioneer organization made several analyses during the last months before thinking about the request and in the end it was submitted to a vote, in which it was approved by the unanimous vote of the executive committee.

The creation of this new weight will mainly help to avoid bouts in which the fighters enter the ring with excessive weight differences, as tends to happen at heavyweight occasionally, where there can be differences of 20 pounds or more.

Fighters considered ” small heavyweights” will have the option to move down to super cruiserweight and seek opportunities against more balanced weight opponents, in the quest to make the sport increasingly fairer.

The WBA ranking committee has already begun working on the creation of the rankings for this weight and the first divisional match-ups will be announced soon.

The WBA will continue to work on making boxing a fairer sport that provides opportunities and fairness to all involved, especially the boxers.



