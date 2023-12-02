Hernandez retained his WBA Gold belt against Rivera in Panama  – World Boxing Association

Cuban Uwel Hernandez succesful defended his WBA Gold belt against Rivera in Panama with a TKO 9 to Colombian Alexi Rivera on Friday at the Coliseo de Combates Pandeportes, Panamá.

Hernandez showed a great command of the ring and a great strength against a southpaw opponent with a lot of impetus and was able to take advantage as the rounds went by to finish the fight before the limit.

It was the first defense of the belt for the 31-year-old Antillean, who had won it in August of this year with a knockout against Juan Rodolfo Juarez in the same scenario in which he fought last night.

With the victory, Hernandez put his record at 17 wins, 1 loss and 10 knockouts, while Rivera’s record dropped to 11 wins, 4 losses and 7 knockouts.



