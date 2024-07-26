Ho Chi Minh City, the majestic Asian boxing capital – World Boxing Association

The majestic Ho Chi Minh City will be the Asian boxing capital from August 9th to 11th, as delegates and representatives from the boxing industry in the region gather at the New World Saigon Hotel in the Vietnamese capital to celebrate the WBA Asia Convention.

This will be the first time Vietnam hosts such a high-level professional boxing event, thanks to the initiative of WBA Asia and the support of the Vietnam Boxing Commission.

This milestone marks a turning point in the history of professional boxing in Vietnam. Shadow Entertainment has joined this effort to provide a platform for professional boxing communities across the region to exchange ideas and foster development for the sport.

The agenda prepared by WBA Asia will offer attendees the opportunity to learn about development projects for Asia crafted by the regional body of WBA, as well as training sessions for officials and a boxing card featuring several regional titles and the debut of an innovative tournament for emerging talents.

Boxing enjoys great popularity in Vietnam, which has hosted several events and championships sanctioned by WBA Asia. The partnership between WBA Asia and the Vietnam Boxing Commission, along with local promoters, has fostered the development of new talents, some of whom will participate in the sports program of the convention.

The World Boxing Association recognizes and appreciates Vietnam’s efforts in promoting professional boxing among the youth.

The WBA family is proud to have Ho Chi Minh City host the WBA Asia Convention, a platform that will showcase Vietnam’s organizational capabilities and the quality of its talent to the world.